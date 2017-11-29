FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat
2017年11月29日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.83 points, or 0.44 percent, to 23,940.54, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,626.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.02 points, or 1.27 percent, to 6,824.34. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

