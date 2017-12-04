FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower as Wall St sells the tax news
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 晚上9点10分 / 更新于 15 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower as Wall St sells the tax news

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, with banks and retailers surging and technology companies tanking as investors adjusted their portfolios in hopes of benefiting from expected corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.46 points, or 0.24 percent, to 24,290.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,639.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.22 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,775.37.

The S&P closed at its session low after earlier hitting a record intraday high. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

