FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P falls for third session as tech rebound wilts
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
特朗普告诉中东领导人 将把美驻以使馆迁至耶路撒冷
时事要闻
特朗普告诉中东领导人 将把美驻以使馆迁至耶路撒冷
中国财富管理买方顾问模式需求升温 买方时代将来临--合世家
中国财经
中国财富管理买方顾问模式需求升温 买方时代将来临--合世家
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 晚上9点12分 / 更新于 10 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P falls for third session as tech rebound wilts

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street fell on Tuesday as a technology rebound lost steam and Walt Disney Co dipped, while investors assessed how a Republican tax overhaul would impact corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.41 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,180.64, the S&P 500 lost 9.87 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,629.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.15 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,762.21.

The S&P fell for a third straight session, a streak not seen since early August. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below