NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday, buoyed by popular technology companies including Facebook and Alphabet, while shares of yoga pants seller Lululemon Athletica jumped after earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.57 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,211.48, the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,636.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.47 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,812.84. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)