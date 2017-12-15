US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps to highs on tax-cut hopes

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes tallied record closing highs on Friday with broad gains across sectors as a long-awaited tax bill that would cut corporate tax rates looked like it would win enough support from lawmakers to pass.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.49 points, or 0.58 percent, to 24,651.15, the S&P 500 gained 23.62 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,675.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.06 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,936.58. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)