US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends year on muted note
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
December 29, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends year on muted note

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - There were no fireworks on Wall Street for the last trading day of the year, as U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013 on a quiet note on Friday, with losses in technology and financial stocks keeping equities in negative territory for the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.29 points, or 0.48 percent, to 24,719.22, the S&P 500 lost 13.93 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,673.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.77 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,903.39. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

