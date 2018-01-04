US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops 25,000 as new year's rally rolls on

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials rose above the 25,000 level for the first time on Thursday and other major indexes hit new closing record highs again, propelled by strong global economic data that extended the new year’s rally for the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.86 points, or 0.61 percent, to 25,073.54, the S&P 500 gained 10.86 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,723.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.38 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,077.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)