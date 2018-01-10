FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Concerns about China, NAFTA halt Wall St rally
January 10, 2018 / 9:10 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Concerns about China, NAFTA halt Wall St rally

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy trading session as investors worried that China would slow U.S. government bond purchases and that U.S. President Donald Trump would end a key U.S. trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.67 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,369.13, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,748.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.01 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,153.57. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

