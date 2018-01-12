FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits new highs on bank earnings, economic optimism
January 12, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits new highs on bank earnings, economic optimism

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.46 points, or 0.89 percent, to 25,803.19, the S&P 500 gained 18.67 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,786.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.29 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,261.06. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

