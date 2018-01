NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday and the Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time as investors’ expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.79 points, or 1.25 percent, to 26,115.65, the S&P 500 gained 26.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,802.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.59 points, or 1.03 percent, to 7,298.28. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)