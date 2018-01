Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday, led by gains in consumer stocks, even as a possible government shutdown loomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.71 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,071.52, the S&P 500 gained 12.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,810.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.33 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,336.38. (Reporting By Sinead Carew Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)