January 22, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in an hour

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record highs after deal to end U.S. shutdown

1 分钟阅读

(Removes extraneous word “deal” from 1st paragraph)

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit record closing highs on Monday in the wake of a deal by U.S. senators to end the federal government shutdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,214.67, the S&P 500 gained 22.68 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,832.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.98 percent, to 7,408.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

