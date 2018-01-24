US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P flat, Nasdaq falls on China trade worries

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was flat on Wednesday while the Nasdaq lost ground in choppy trading in the wake of comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross which hinted at action against China in a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.38 points, or 0.16 percent, to 26,252.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.55 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,837.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.23 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,415.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)