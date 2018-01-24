FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 24, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P flat, Nasdaq falls on China trade worries

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was flat on Wednesday while the Nasdaq lost ground in choppy trading in the wake of comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross which hinted at action against China in a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.38 points, or 0.16 percent, to 26,252.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.55 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,837.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.23 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,415.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below