January 31, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in 2 days

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed on inflation skittishness

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished little changed on Wednesday as indexes gave up early gains after the Federal Reserve said it sees inflation rising this year, signaling it remains on track to boost interest rates again in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to 26,149.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,823.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.00 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,411.48. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

