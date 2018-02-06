FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies after whipsaw session

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks posted sharp gains in another wild trading session on Tuesday, as indexes rebounded from the biggest one-day drops for the S&P 500 and the Dow in more than six years that had stalled the market’s record run on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 569.32 points, or 2.34 percent, to 24,915.07, the S&P 500 gained 46.31 points, or 1.75 percent, to 2,695.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 148.36 points, or 2.13 percent, to 7,115.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

