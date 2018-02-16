FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street pushes winning streak to six days

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street squeezed out a gain on Friday to end higher for a sixth straight session, although it lost earlier ground after a U.S. grand jury indicted several Russians for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,220.06, the S&P 500 gained 1.05 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,732.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.97 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,239.47. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

