February 20, 2018 / 9:07 PM / 更新于 6 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St winning streak ends as Walmart drags on Dow, S&P

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart weighed heavily, but gains in Amazon and chip stocks helped the Nasdaq hold near the unchanged mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.62 points, or 1.02 percent, to 24,962.76, the S&P 500 lost 15.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,716.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,234.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

