February 26, 2018 / 9:06 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as falling yields soothe

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose to more than three-week highs on Monday, with major indexes rising over 1 percent, as a decline in Treasury debt yields assuaged investors’ concerns about rising interest rates and refocused attention on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 399.01 points, or 1.58 percent, to 25,709, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.07 points, or 1.15 percent, to 7,421.46. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

