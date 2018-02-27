FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Fed chair testimony triggers Wall St slide

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their biggest daily drops since the sell-off almost three weeks ago after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday sparked concerns about more interest-rate increases than expected this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.24 points, or 1.16 percent, to 25,410.03, the S&P 500 lost 35.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,744.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.11 points, or 1.23 percent, to 7,330.35. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

