FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 2, 2018 / 9:08 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses from tariff threat

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended another turbulent week on an upbeat note Friday, but major indexes posted losses for the week as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum rattled investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,257.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below