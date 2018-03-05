FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:05 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as trade-war fears abate

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that U.S. President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.87 points, or 1.37 percent, to 24,874.93, the S&P 500 gained 29.74 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,720.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 percent, to 7,330.71. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

