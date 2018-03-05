US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as trade-war fears abate

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that U.S. President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.87 points, or 1.37 percent, to 24,874.93, the S&P 500 gained 29.74 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,720.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 percent, to 7,330.71. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)