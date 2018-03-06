FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 9:07 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains in choppy trade as tariff threat looms

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out a small gain on Tuesday after a choppy session as investors worried about the prospects of a trade war due to mixed signals from Washington on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would follow through with proposed tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,372.01. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)

