FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 9, 2018 / 9:08 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on bull market's birthday; inflation fears ease

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - To celebrate the bull market’s ninth birthday on Friday, the three major U.S. stock indexes ended up more than 1 percent, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as February’s jobs report assuaged fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.46 points, or 1.77 percent, to 25,335.67, the S&P 500 gained 47.53 points, or 1.74 percent, to 2,786.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points, or 1.79 percent, to 7,560.81. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below