FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 3:09 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Trump says stocks drop is "big mistake" amid strong economy

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market gyrations, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.

“In the ‘old days, when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below