#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 9:28 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

White House says 'very comfortable' with economy despite market volatility

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The White House is “very comfortable” with where the economy is, despite recent stock market volatility, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Look, the economy is incredibly strong right now. The president’s focus continues to be on the long-term economic fundamentals which ... are very strong in this country. ... There’s nothing that’s taken place over the last couple of days in our economy that’s fundamentally different than it was two weeks ago and we’re very comfortable with where we are right now,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing when asked about recent volatility. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

