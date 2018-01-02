FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines, Southwest employees to get bonus after tax reform
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
深度分析
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
国际财经
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 11:32 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

American Airlines, Southwest employees to get bonus after tax reform

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc and peer Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday said they would give their employees a $1,000 bonus in light of the recent tax reform bill.

American Airlines will distribute the bonus to each team member, excluding officers at its mainline and wholly owned regional carriers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Southwest said it also donated $5 million to charitable causes and that it was increasing its fleet investment with Boeing. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below