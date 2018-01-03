FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-American Airlines, Southwest employees to get tax bill bonus
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 3, 2018 / 12:12 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-American Airlines, Southwest employees to get tax bill bonus

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on bonus, CEO comments, context)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday that they would give their employees a $1,000 bonus in light of the recent U.S. tax bill.

The airlines join a host of other companies such as AT&T , Boeing Co and Wells Fargo & Co promising to pay bonuses or invest more in training after the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, which cuts the corporate tax rate.

American Airlines will distribute the bonus to each team member, excluding officers, at its mainline and wholly owned regional carriers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The distributions will total approximately $130 million and will be made in the first quarter of 2018, the company said.

Southwest said in a statement that as well as paying the bonus to all employees in January, it was increasing its fleet investment with Boeing and had donated $5 million to charitable causes.

The new legislation would “result in meaningful corporate income tax reform for the transportation sector in general, and for Southwest Airlines, in particular,” said Southwest’s Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the massive tax overhaul into law in December. It cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below