Jan 3 (Reuters) - American Express Co said it expects to report a fourth-quarter loss due to a $2.4 billion hit from the tax legislation which makes it cheaper for U.S. companies to repatriate profits.

The company also said it expects full-year 2017 earnings to be below its $5.80-$5.90 per share forecast. (bit.ly/2CyIWfT) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)