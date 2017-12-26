FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's WorleyParsons, Navitas face charges for U.S. tax overhaul
图片Reuters TV
December 26, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Australia's WorleyParsons, Navitas face charges for U.S. tax overhaul

1 分钟阅读

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd and education provider Navitas Ltd said on Wednesday they would incur one-off charges following the recently passed tax legislation in the United States.

WorleyParsons said in a statement it expected a one-time charge to the group’s income tax expense of between A$45 million ($34.77 million) and A$60 million and the charge would not be included in the group’s underlying earnings.

Meanwhile, Navitas said it was cutting the carrying value of its tax assets in the United States, resulting in an income tax charge of A$7.5 million which would appear in its 2018 interim financial statements.

$1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

