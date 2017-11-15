FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air says tax cut would buy new planes, pay down debt
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 晚上9点48分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Delta Air says tax cut would buy new planes, pay down debt

Alana Wise

2 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines would use savings from a lower U.S. corporate tax rate to buy new equipment and pay down some of its debt, the carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday, as congressional Republicans work to push forward a tax cut bill.

“We’ve had a philosophy - for every dollar of cash we make, we take 50 percent and put it back in the business. So investing in new equipment, investing in new airports, more airplanes for the airline,” Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Detroit.

Bastian said that additional relief from the current rate would “certainly enable us to pay our people more,” while the rest of the savings would be used to pay down some of the airline’s bills.

Delta and other companies have expressed support for Republican proposals to trim the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, which they say would allow them to create more jobs and invest more resources in employees.

Senate Republicans want to pass their tax bill by December, but are facing pushback from some of their own lawmakers.

After an industry period of financial turmoil marked by years of significant losses, Delta does not currently pay federal corporate taxes, but is due to become a full cash federal taxpayer in 2019, when it will have exhausted its deferrals.

Bastian said the savings would not be spent on investors in the form of share repurchases.

“We would put it to work,” Bastian said.

Pilots and flight attendants at the three largest U.S. airlines - Delta, United and American - are keeping a close eye on company plans for spending any tax windfall. Tensions between management and employees remain high on contract negotiations for salary and benefits. (Reporting by Alana Wise, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below