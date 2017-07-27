FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican leaders announce end of border tax proposal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
2017年7月27日 / 晚上6点17分 / 9 天内

Ginger Gibson

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican leaders announced an end to the House of Representatives Republican proposal to institute a border tax on items imported into the United States as part of a tax overhaul deal struck between congressional and administration negotiators.

It is a victory for large retailers and other importers who lobbied aggressively against the proposal, including a coalition that included automakers like Toyota and stores like Target, Autozone and Best Buy. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

