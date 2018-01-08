FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa to boost contribution to U.S.-based employees' retirement plan
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将"认真考虑"在香港上市
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将"认真考虑"在香港上市
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 7:52 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Visa to boost contribution to U.S.-based employees' retirement plan

1 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Monday it would increase contributions to its U.S.-based employees’ retirement savings plans as the world’s largest payment processor benefits from a new tax law.

The company will increase its 401(k) match to 5 percent of salary, up from 3 percent, which will take effect in late February.

The contribution is applicable only to Visa’s U.S. employees, but the company said it is exploring other global employee benefits and investments. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

