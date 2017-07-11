U.S. index providers to consult investors on telecom index revamp

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Two major U.S. stock index providers on Tuesday said they plan to consult investors on changes that could result in the reclassification of telecommunication companies in widely used equity benchmarks.

S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, which together manage the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industry taxonomy for indexes, said in a joint statement that the changes could include renaming an existing sector or creating a new industry grouping altogether.