U.S. judge dismisses criminal charge in Toyota sudden acceleration case
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 晚上9点28分 / 13 天前

U.S. judge dismisses criminal charge in Toyota sudden acceleration case

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a criminal charge against Toyota Motor Corp after the Japanese automaker completed three years of monitoring as part of a $1.2 billion settlement over claims of sudden unintended acceleration in its vehicles.

Judge William Pauley agreed to a U.S. Justice Department request to end the case stemming from the Japanese automaker’s admission that it misled U.S. consumers by concealing and making deceptive statements about the extent of sudden acceleration problems in 2009 and 2010. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; editing by Grant McCool)

