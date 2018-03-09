FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 9, 2018 / 8:37 AM / a day ago

German steel body calls on EU to counter U.S. steel tariffs

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s steel association called on the European Union to come up with effective countermeasures to the imposition of U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum, warning Europe might be forced to absorb more volumes as a result.

“With this decision, the USA has largely sealed itself off from the rest of the world,” Hans Juergen Kerkhoff, the association’s president, said in a statement, adding there was a risk that steel might now flood the European market.

“The European Union now needs to protect its local steel industry from the consequences of this protectionist U.S. policy in a comprehensive and effective way.” (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Douglas Busvine)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below