FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PET resin imports
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 晚上11点29分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PET resin imports

2 分钟阅读

(Adds petitioners, value of imports, background on case)

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it began an investigation into whether imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan were being dumped in the U.S. market.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to make a decision by Nov. 13 on whether imports of the material used to make clothing and plastic bottles harm or threaten to harm U.S. producers, the department said in a statement

If they are found to do so, the Commerce Department would continue its investigation and make a preliminary antidumping decision by March 5, 2018, the department said.

The probes were prompted by petitions filed by DAK Americas LLC of North Carolina, Indorama Ventures USA Inc of Alabama, M&G Polymers USA LLC of Houston, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp America of South Carolina, a unit of Taiwan’s Nan Ya Plastics Corp , the department said. Indorama Ventures USA Inc is not a petitioner with respect to the Indonesia investigation, it said.

The estimated dumping margins alleged by the petitioners range from 18.76 to 115.87 percent, 8.49 to 53.50 percent, 55.74 to 101.41 percent, 25.03 to 43.40 percent, and 14.67 to 45.00 percent for Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan, respectively, the statement said.

In 2016, imports of PET resin from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan were valued at an estimated $51.7 million, $35.7 million, $24 million, $34.1 million and $109.8 million, respectively. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below