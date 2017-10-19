FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PTFE resin imports
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上11点17分 / 2 天前

U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PTFE resin imports

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday it had begun an investigation on whether imports of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin from India and China are being dumped on the U.S. market.

The department said it is also initiating a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation to determine whether producers of PTFE resin in India are receiving unfair subsidies.

These investigations were initiated based on petitions filed by the Chemours Company on Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said it had launched an investigation into whether imports of another resin, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan were being dumped in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below