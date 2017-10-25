FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will seek "good faith" agreements with China -Commerce Secretary
U.S. will seek "good faith" agreements with China -Commerce Secretary

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will seek “tangible” agreements on trade with China when he visits the country next month, but results on bigger issues like market access may take longer, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.

Ross said the U.S. is seeking “immediate” results, such as the business deals American companies GE and Boeing Co struck in Saudi Arabia, as “a sign of good faith.” But, speaking at a conference in New York, he said questions on market access, intellectual property rights and tariffs are more complex and will take a longer time to negotiate. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

