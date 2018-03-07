FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 7, 2018 / 5:38 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

U.S. steel tariffs send "disturbing message", Siemens CEO says on CNBC

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Planned U.S. tariffs on steel send a bad signal on free trade but won’t have a big impact on Siemens, the German company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Joe Kaeser told CNBC that the tariffs send a “disturbing message” and could hit business confidence.

“As far as Siemens in the U.S. is concerned, we are not that massively impacted, and I do not believe that our customers or our employees will suffer from any of those topics,” Kaeser said. “It is probably more about the confidence our customers have in investing into new business.”

Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below