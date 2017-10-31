FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade panel recommends varying solar panel import restrictions
2017年10月31日 / 下午3点52分 / 更新于 14 小时前

U.S. trade panel recommends varying solar panel import restrictions

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. International Trade Commission made three different recommendations for restricting solar panel and solar cell imports on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump to address injury to domestic producers.

The recommendations range from an immediate 30 percent tariff on all imported solar modules to a four-year quota system that allows the import of up to 8.9 gigawatts of solar cells and modules in the first year.

Reporting by David Lawder and Diane Bartz

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
