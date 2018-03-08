FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 8, 2018 / 10:01 PM / a few seconds ago

Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that fluctuations in the share prices of U.S. steel companies were not important and the “real kicker” following the enactment of tariffs on steel imports would be in higher production.

“You really have to look at the longer term,” Ross said in an interview on CNBC when asked about the performance of steel stocks. “The real kicker is going to be increased volume,” he added.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on trade tariffs.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below