FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 11:49 PM / in 2 hours

Samsung Elec says U.S. tariffs on washers a great loss for American consumers

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday a U.S. government decision to impose tariffs on washing machines was a great loss for American consumers and workers.

“Everyone will pay more with fewer choices,” the South Korean company said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below