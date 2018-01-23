FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:06 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Trump slaps steep tariffs on washing machines, solar products

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday imposing steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, saying the move showed the United States would not be taken advantage of anymore.

China and South Korea have condemned the tariffs, but Trump said they would not trigger a trade war. “You’re going to have people getting jobs again and we’re going to make our own product again. It’s been a long time,” Trump said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown)

