UPDATE 1-U.S. calls for anti-subsidy duties on tool chests from China
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 晚上10点15分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-U.S. calls for anti-subsidy duties on tool chests from China

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts with details on Chinese producers, duties, imports)

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it had made a final determination that anti-subsidy duties should be imposed on tool chests imported from China.

The department said in a statement it would slap final anti-subsidy duties on Chinese exporters of the tool chests ranging from 14.03 percent to 95.96 percent. The duties will take effect for five years if the U.S. International Trade Commission finds the imports harm or are likely to harm U.S. producers. The commission is scheduled to make its decision around Jan. 8 next year.

The case was brought by Waterloo Industries Inc of Sedalia, Missouri, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc , which says it accounts for more than half of domestic production of tool chests and cabinets.

In 2016, imports of tool chests from China totaled $990 million, department data show.

It calculated final countervailing duty rates of 15.09 percent for Jiangsu Tongrun Equipment Technology Co Ltd , 14.03 percent for Zhongshan Geelong Manufacturing Co Ltd and 14.39 percent for all other producers or exporters in China that responded to its enquiries.

Companies that did not respond to the Commerce Department’s questionnaire were assigned a final subsidy rate of 95.96 percent, the department said.

In a separate anti-dumping investigation, the Commerce Department said on Nov. 13 it had made a preliminary finding certain companies from China were selling the tool chests on the U.S. market at 90.40 percent to 168.93 percent below fair value. As part of that same finding, the department calculated a preliminary anti-dumping rate of 230.31 percent for Vietnam’s Clearwater Metal Single Entity. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Tom Brown)

