U.S. says China, Vietnam dumping tool chests in U.S. market

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary determination that Chinese and Vietnamese countries had dumped tool chests and cabinets in the U.S. market.

The department said it calculated a preliminary dumping rate of 168.93 for Geelong Sales (Macao Commercial Offshore) Ltd, and a rate of 90.40 for Tongrun Single Entity.

Commerce calculated a preliminary dumping rate of 230.31 for Vietnamese respondent Clearwater Metal Single Entity.

The action came in response to a complaint by Waterloo Industries Inc, which makes tool chests in Sedalia, Missouri. Waterloo is a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc . (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)