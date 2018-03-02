FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 12:28 PM / 2 days ago

Electrolux to put $250 million U.S. investment on hold over tariffs

1 分钟阅读

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Electrolux , Europe’s largest home appliance maker, said on Friday it would put on hold a planned $250 million investment in the United States after President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on imported aluminium and steel.

“We are putting it on hold. We believe that tariffs could cause a pretty significant increase in the price of steel on the U.S. market,” Electrolux spokesman Daniel Frykholm said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)

