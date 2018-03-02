FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 10:48 AM / 2 days ago

Russia says shares Europe's concern over planned U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia shares Europe’s concern after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“We know that many European capitals have already expressed deep concern about such decisions, we share this concern and are carefully analysing the situation which is forming in trade relations after this statement,” Peskov said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

