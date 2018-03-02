FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:28 PM / a day ago

WTO chief makes rare warning of trade war over U.S. tariff plan

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, March 2 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo expressed concern at U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs on steel and aluminium on Friday, an extremely rare intervention into a WTO member’s trade policy.

“The WTO is clearly concerned at the announcement of U.S. plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium. The potential for escalation is real, as we have seen from the initial responses of others,” he said in a brief statement issued by the WTO.

“A trade war is in no one’s interests. The WTO will be watching the situation very closely.” (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Alison Williams)

