February 4, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in a day

RPT-At least 2 dead, 50 injured in South Carolina train wreck

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats without change to text)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - An Amtrak train traveling in South Carolina collided with a CSX freight train on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least 50, CNN and other media reported.

The train with 139 passengers and eight crew members was traveling between New York and Miami when it hit the other train and derailed near Columbia, South Carolina, Amtrak officials told local media.

The collision happened about 2.30 A.M. (0730 GMT), according to local media. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Adrian Croft)

