U.S. Treasury pushes back on bank-like rules for asset managers, insurers
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

U.S. Treasury pushes back on bank-like rules for asset managers, insurers

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday rejected the idea of singling-out specific asset management and insurance firms as systemically risky, indicating that they are unlikely to be designated as “too big to fail” and slapped with additional oversight under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The report will be cheered by the likes of BlackRock , Vanguard, Fidelity and Pimco, which have pushed back on attempts by regulators to impose bank-like “systemically risky” labels on asset managers simply because they hold trillions of dollars in assets under management.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Dan Grebler

